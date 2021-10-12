San Benito County issues $300,000 through Vaccine Incentive Program

Having issued all of its $25 gift cards for first doses, the county is looking for funds to continue that program.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced it has issued $300,000 through the $200 Vaccine Incentive Program for county residents who have been fully vaccinated since Aug. 9. The county also said it issued all the $25 gift cards for first dose vaccines.

According to the release, the county has less than $200,000 remaining for the program and it’s seeking more funding to continue to provide $25 gift cards for first doses.

Residents who are fully vaccinated must show proof of identity, vaccination and residency to receive the cash incentive at 1111 San Felipe Road, suite 108. The office is open Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For a full list of eligibility documents as well as documentation needed for minors to receive the cash incentive click here.

“In an addition to the $200 Cash Vaccine Incentive Program the Community Foundation for San Benito County in collaboration with community organizations is sponsoring a vaccine incentive raffle for the month of October,” the release states. “The raffle will consist of a $500.00 cash prize to three individuals.

To be eligible for the raffle, county residents need to be fully vaccinated between Oct. 1-31. The drawing to be held on Nov. 5, by the Community Foundation. Eligible residents will be entered into this raffle after they receive their $200 cash incentive through San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency.

San Benito County established the a hotline for residents who have questions about the program called the COVID-19 Hotline: 831-636-4113.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment please visit the State’s MyTurn vaccine appointment system at myturn.ca.gov/ or call 833-422-4255 or visit a local pharmacy for appointments or walk-in availability.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.