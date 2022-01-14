San Benito County issues COVID-19 pop-up testing site advisory

Most COVID testing is free to the public and there are several legitimate sites in the county.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Health Services

San Benito County Public Health Services released an advisory Jan. 13, saying it has been made aware through media, public, and partner inquiries that a number of potentially fraudulent pop-up test sites have surfaced throughout the state of California including San Benito County.

The advisory says these sites have generated many questions and concerns. In the release, Public Health Services said it “takes these concerns very seriously and seeks to address all issues within its jurisdiction over clinical and public health laboratory testing and operations.”

In the context of pop-up test sites, this includes the on-site performance of diagnostic tests absent appropriate state laboratory licensure and issues pertaining to incorrect test results. San Benito County Public Health Services does not have jurisdiction over pop-up test sites where patient specimens are collected and then sent off-site for laboratory testing, suspicious street vending operations, laboratory billing, and other potentially fraudulent business practices.

Public Health Services added that the only State supported COVID-19 testing site in San Benito County is through OptumServe which is located at 930 Sunset Dr. Hollister.

Additional State vetted COVID-19 testing sites in the county are Walgreens and Pinnacle Healthcare. More information can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing at a testing site. An insured person can get a COVID-19 test when needed by any provider, in or out of their health plan network, at no cost.

The government pays for testing of uninsured people. However, there are some COVID-19 tests people do need to pay for: