San Benito County issues flood warning for Dec. 25 evening

County warns of flooding danger on the evening of Christmas.

Advisory: Flood Advisory until 05:45PM Saturday

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN…Until 5:45 PM PST.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Isolated thunderstorms may also produce cloud to surface lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 2:34 PM PST, doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving into the region. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… San Jose, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Corralitos, Pacific Grove, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Carmel-By- The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Prunedale, Boronda and Castroville. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/ flood