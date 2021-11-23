San Benito County issues frost advisory

Advisory in effect until until 9 a.m. Nov. 24.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

San Benito County issued a frost advisory on Nov. 24. It is expected to last through 9 a.m.

According to the advisory, frost is expected in mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, East Bay interior valleys, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio.

“Overnight low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in low to mid 30s tonight and will result in frost formation,” the release states.

Freezing is expect for several hours beginning early Wednesday morning. The release cautions that frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.