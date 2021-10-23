San Benito County issues Oct. 24 wind advisory

The advisory also urged residents to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County issued a wind advisory for Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m affecting the Central Coast including Monterey Peninsula, Salinas Valley, San Benito County, and Big Sur.

According to the advisory, the south winds are expected between 15-25 mph and gusts between 30-45 mph in the lower elevations. In higher elevations it’s expected 20-35 mph winds and 40-55 mph gusts. Gusts can reach up to 60 mph at ridge level.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory states. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Affected areas include southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia mountains and Los Padres National Forest, mountains of San Benito County, interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley, Carmel Valley Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

The advisory also urged residents to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.