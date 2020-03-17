San Benito County issues order for residents to shelter at home

Order goes into effect March 18. One new COVID-19 case confirmed.

At a March 17 press conference, San Benito County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib issued an order for residents to shelter at home in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The order comes one day after seven other Bay Area counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara—issued similar shelter at home orders.

The shelter at home order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 18 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 7, or until the order is extended or rescinded.

Additionally, another active case of COVID-19 in San Benito County was announced at the press conference.

Similar to those announced on March 16, San Benito County’s shelter at home order allows for continuation of essential services and activities that include exceptions necessary to limit negative public health impact. Those essential services include:

Essential activities (exemptions to the shelter in place order) include:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family or household members, such as food, medicine, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running provided that at least six feet of social distancing is maintained

Performing work providing essential services at an Essential Business or Essential Government function

Caring for a family member in another household

Caring for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

Essential government services to remain open, such as police, fire, healthcare and human services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks and gas stations.

Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only: bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to close.

Exemptions:

Individuals may leave their place of residence to:

1) Operate an Essential Business, which includes:

Healthcare operations, including home health workers

Essential infrastructure, including construction of housing and operation of public transportation and utilities

Grocery stores

Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities

Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Banks

Garbage collection

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning

Laundromats

Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work

Roles required for any Essential Business to “maintain basic operations,” which include security, payroll, and similar activities.

2) Perform an Essential Government Function:

This includes all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public.

Stay informed. For more information about COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html, call 211 or text “COVID19” to 211211 or visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.