San Benito County issues two heat advisories

Temperatures up to 108 fahrenheit are expected in the area.

Information provided by San Benito County

San Benito County issued the following advisories:

Heat Advisory, from June 16 at 11:00 a.m. to June 17 at 11:00 a.m.

Excessive Heat Warning, from June 17 at 11:00 a.m. to June 18 at 1 p.m.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Temperatures will increase on Wednesday, with the hottest day of the week on Thursday. While temperatures reduce on Friday, they will still be hot.

According to the advisories, temperatures between 94 fahrenheit to 99 fahrenheit are expected for the Heat Advisory. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures from 98 fahrenheit to 108 fahrenheit.

Locations of advisory include Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

Instructions:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.