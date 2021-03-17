San Benito County looks to fill commission vacancies

Several seats open on Fish and Game Commission, as well as the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

San Benito County is seeking community members for local commission vacancies.

According to a recent release, the current San Benito County commission vacancies are:

Fish and Game Commission (meets quarterly on fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m.):

District 4 (2)

District 3 (1)

District 1 (1)

Parks and Recreation Commission (meets quarterly on second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.):

District 4 (1)

District 5 (1)

Supervisor District Locator

Fish and Game Commission: The Fish and Game Commission shall make written recommendations consistent with the policies and regulations of the California Department of Fish and Game, to the Board of Supervisors concerning expenditures from the County Fish and Game Propagation Fund created for the propagation and conservation of fish and game and other wildlife in this county and for educational and youth activities relating to Fish and Game. The commission may advise the BOS on any matters pertaining to fish and game in the county.

Composition of committee: Commission shall consist of 10 members, residents of San Benito County each of whom shall be familiar with fish and game within the Ccunty and appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Each supervisor shall nominate two persons who may reside within the supervisor’s district. Each member shall serve for a term of four years commencing on April 1 of the year in which the member’s nominating Supervisor begins a full term.

Parks and Recreation Commission: The Parks and Recreation Commission is advisory to the San Benito County Board of Supervisors. The purpose of the commission is to make recommendations to the board concerning all current and future county parks except for the Veterans Memorial Park.

Composition of Committee: The Commission shall consist of nine members. One member shall be selected from each of the five supervisorial districts. Each supervisor shall recommend from his/her district one member to be appointed by a majority vote of the Board of Supervisors. One member shall be recommended by the Veterans Memorial Park Commission to be appointed by a majority vote of the Board of Supervisors. One member shall be recommended by the San Benito County Historical Society to be appointed by a majority vote of the Board of Supervisors. Two members shall be appointed at-large by the Board of Supervisors and shall be 18 years of age or younger and shall represent the youth of the county. The County Administrative Officer shall present the method of soliciting interested youth for appointment to the Commission to the Board of Supervisors for its approval.

Term of members: The term of the five members appointed by the Board of Supervisors shall be coterminous with that of the duly elected supervisor who recommended him/her for appointment. The member representing the Veterans Memorial Park Commission shall serve at the pleasure of the Veterans Memorial Park Commission and the member representing the Historical Society shall serve at the pleasure of the Historical Society Board of Directors. The two youth representatives shall be appointed for a one-year term but may be reappointed for one additional year.

Commission Application: Microsoft Word—Board & Commissions Membership Application (cosb.us)

Interested members of the public can also pick up a paper copy of the application at the County Administrative Building located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.