San Benito County offers cash incentive for vaccine

San Benito County Board of Supervisors approved a $500,000 cash vaccine incentive program on August 24, 2021, for county residents and those employed by the County of San Benito who have been fully vaccinated on or after August 10, 2021. Qualified individuals will be offered $200 after they complete their vaccination series (one dose of Johnson and Johnson or two doses of Moderna/Pfizer). Once the $500,000 has all been awarded, the program will end.

Cash vouchers will be available at San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency (1111 San Felipe Rd. Suite 108 in Hollister) starting August 30, 2021. SBC Health and Human Services is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.