San Benito County offers cash incentive for vaccine

San Benito County Board of Supervisors approved a $500,000 cash vaccine incentive program on August 24, 2021, for county residents and those employed by the County of San Benito who have been fully vaccinated on or after August 10, 2021. Qualified individuals will be offered $200 after they complete their vaccination series (one dose of Johnson and Johnson or two doses of Moderna/Pfizer). Once the $500,000 has all been awarded, the program will end.
Cash vouchers will be available at San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency (1111 San Felipe Rd. Suite 108 in Hollister) starting August 30, 2021. SBC Health and Human Services is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
According to a county news release:
Eligible individuals must bring proof of identity, fully vaccinated status, and San Benito County residency or county employment. The following are approved verification documents:
Vaccination Verification: (provide one)
-CDC Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card
- Documenting fully vaccinated on or after August 10, 2021
-CDPH Digital Smart Health Card (myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov)
- Documenting fully vaccinated on or after August 10, 2021
Adult Verification: (provide one)
-Government Issued Photo Identification
-County Employee Paystub/County ID (Employed by County of San Benito Only)
If the ID does not have a San Benito County address, then one of the following with a photo ID must be provided:
- Utility Bill/ Insurance Statement
- Mortgage Bill
- Rental/Lease Agreement with Signatures
Minor Verification (must show parent/guardian-child relationship)
-Birth Certificate
- With Parent/Guardian Residency Documentation
- Other
For information on the gift card incentive, visit here: Gift cards.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit here: Covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.
Public Health is suggesting that those interested scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment go online to the state’s MyTurn vaccine appointment system at myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255