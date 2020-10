Deadline to apply is Nov. 6.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

Under the CARES Act, the County of San Benito is offering a Rental Assistance Program for anyone affected by COVID-19 who is having difficulty paying rent, utility bills, or needs a food voucher.

Residents can download the application at www.cosb.us/rentalassistance. The deadline is Nov. 6.

Eligibility is dependent on income ranging from $40,700 annual income for a household of one to $72,350 for a household of eight.