San Benito County Office of Education announces Stuff the Bus event

Volunteers are needed for the August 7 event.

Information provided by San Bento County Office of Education

The San Bento County Office of Education announced that the Stuff the Bus event is scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Target parking lot.

The San Benito County Office of Education said it works together with United Way each year to provide over 2,000 fully stuffed backpacks to students in need across the county.

The office of education said that those intersted in volunteering the day of the event, please let them know. 831.637.5393

Volunteers will be required to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated and will be requiring each volunteer to fill out a COVID-19 screening document. Mitigation requirements may change by August 7.

