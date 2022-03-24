San Benito County Office of Education announces STEAM Expo winners

Five students are eligible to enter their science projects in the California State Science & Engineering Fair on April 12 in Los Angeles.

Information provided by San Benito County Office of Education

The San Benito County Office of Education announced Kendyl Gamble from Aromas Elementary School won the Overall Science Project award and the San Benito High School Robotics Club won the Overall STEAM Project award. The STEAM Expo was held at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister on March 16.

The release said STEAM celebrates science, technology, engineering, arts and math, and gave students across the county the opportunity to enter projects and artwork. It added the Expo included live performances and demonstrations, interactive arts experiences and the STEAM Maker Mobile sponsored by RAFT.

Over 290 students entered science and STEAM projects in 6 different categories.

Five participating students are eligible to enter their science projects in the California State Science & Engineering Fair April 12 in Los Angeles.

Anton Guggenberger, 6th grade, Sacred Heart School.

Dani Gonzales, 6th grade, San Juan Elementary School.

Jenna Johst, 6th grade, Sacred Heart School.

Gael De la Rosa, 6th grade, San Juan Elementary School.

Liam Meekins, 7th Grade, Aromas Elementary School.

Awards were also given to the top three projects in each category. The complete list of winners can be found here.