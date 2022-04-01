San Benito County Office of Education announces winners of 2022 Spelling Bee

Four students qualified to the California State Spelling Bee.

Information provided by San Benito County Office of Education

The San Benito County Office of Education announced Ayden Doerr and Alex Lozano won their respective division in the 2022 Spelling Bee and qualified for the California State Spelling Bee. Rodel Costales and Zachary Lozano also qualified to the state spelling bee competition.

The championship round took place March 23 at the Veterans Memorial Building.

The annual competition has two divisions- the elementary division (grades 4-6) and the junior high division (grades 7-9).

The announcement noted that the spelling bee, which is sponsored by the San Benito County Office of Education, was not held last year because of COVID-19.

The California State Spelling Bee will be held in Stockton on May 14.

Complete results:

4-6th Elementary Division

1st place: Ayden Doerr, 4th grade, Rancho Santana*

2nd place: Rodel Costales, 6th grade, Ladd Lane*

3rd place: Noelle Wentzell, 5th grade, Accelerated Achievement Academy

7-9th Junior High Division

1st place: Alex Lozano, 8th grade, Rancho Santana*

2nd place: Zachary Lozano, 7th grade, Rancho Santana*

3rd place: Amanda Costales, 8th grade, Rancho San Justo

*State Qualifier