San Benito County Office of Education forms Community of Practice to address social emotional learning

Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education.

As part of the CalHOPE Student Support Initiative, the San Benito County Office of Education is collaborating with county offices and the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to provide a Community of Practice in San Benito County to address Social Emotional learning (SEL).

A recent release explained that Communities of Practice offer a collaborative space for professional learning around Social Emotional learning, provide ongoing networking and sharing of best practices, showcase successful Social Emotional learning efforts in the community and offer action planning opportunities for schools. Through the SBC Community of Practice, the office of education hopes to:

Build a shared understanding and foundation for schools across the county.

Build a countywide network that allows schools to share best practices and build capacity.

Vet and share high quality resources and tools.

Model structures and activities that educators can use right away.

Position education agencies as trusted “Centers of Wellness” for their community.

SBC Community of Practice meetings will take place April 14, April 28 and May 12, from 3:30-5 p.m. and will continue next school year. While the SBC Community of Practice focuses on schools, community agencies are also welcome to participate. For more information or to be part of the SBC Community of Practice, contact Keith Thorbahn at kthorbahn@sbcoe.org.