San Benito County Office of Education hosts STEM fair for teachers

The Aug. 20 event is limited to 100 participants.

The San Benito County Office of Education is partnering with Mountain View-based Synopsys Outreach Foundation to give 100 teachers free STEM and STEAM supplies on Aug. 20 from noon to 3 p.m.

Synopsys Outreach Foundation is an organization that helps foster and encourage growth with STEM programs within the greater Bay Area. This event is intended to help grow SBCOE’s environmental literacy initiative.

Christian Woods, SBCOE Coordinator of Instructional Support, said the initiative “fosters regional partnerships throughout the state of California to promote environmental education and environmental literacy by providing teachers with access to high quality professional learning opportunities and educational resources.”

Woods said she hopes that teachers from all over San Benito County will participate. The event is for teachers of all grade levels and will take place at San Andreas Continuation School at 191 Alvarado Street in Hollister.

Teachers interested in participating must sign up at this link. Up to 100 teachers can attend; they will receive free supplies from their partnership with Synopsys and RAFT, a nonprofit organization located in San Jose, including STEM and STEAM activities and challenges, colored pencils, markers, sketchbooks and clipboards.

“The Saturday event will also include free classroom supplies and design challenges so teachers can integrate STEM and STEAM activities into their own curriculum,” said Woods. “The San Benito County Office of Education looks forward to working with other local organizations to continue to provide teachers with opportunities to meet, interact, and build community across the county.”

There will be a free barbecue and snow cones for participants.

Woods hopes that next year they will be able to expand the event with more sponsorship so that more teachers will be able to receive free supplies.

Teachers can contact Christian Woods at 831-637-5393 ext. 129 for more information.

