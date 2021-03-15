San Benito County Office of Education looking to fill District 5 vacancy

Applications must be received by 12 p.m. on April 1. The Board of Education will conduct interviews on April 8.

Information provided the San Benito Office of Education.

Due to the resignation of Patricia Ward, the San Benito County Board of Education is looking to appoint a board member to fill the vacant seat to represent District 5. The newly appointed board member will serve until Dec. 9, 2022, when the provisional term for this seat will expire. The seat will be open for a two-year provisional term at the general election to be held in November 2022. The seat will be open for a new four-year term at the general election to be held in November 2024.

How to apply: Residents of San Benito County District 5 who wish to apply to fill this vacancy must submit an application to the President of the Board of Education at:

San Benito County Office of Education

460 Fifth Street Hollister, CA 95023

Attn: Reb Monaco, Board President

Or by email to Krystal Lomanto at klomanto@sbcoe.org

Applications can be found on the Office of Education website at https://www.sbcoe.org/District/1273-Board-of-Education.html or by calling Monica Barragan at (831) 637-5393 ext. 126 to schedule an appointment to pick up application at the office.

To view the District 5 map, Click Here

Each interested individual should complete the application as outlined above. Applications must be received by 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

The Board will interview candidates at its regular meeting scheduled at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Appointment of the new member will take place after the interviews. The San Benito County Office of Education will contact applicants prior to the April 8 board meeting with specific details.

Questions may be directed to Monica Barragan, executive administrative assistant/office manager at (831) 637-5393 ext. 126 or by email at: mbarragan@sbcoe.org.