San Benito County Office of Education surpasses reading goal

Between Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, students in the county read 8,120,876 words.

Information provided by San Benito Office of Education

San Benito County Office of Education County is excited to announce the results of our “There’s Snow Better Time to Read” county reading challenge! During the challenge, which ran October 1 through November 30, students in the county read 8,120,876 words, doubling the 4-million-word challenge issued by County Superintendent, Krystal Lomanto.

Eighty-eight students met the 25,000-word challenge and two students read over 100,000 words. Darius Du, a second grader at Rancho Santana was the top reader, reading 170,010 words while Ethan Hatch from Tres Pinos Elementary read 109,468 words. Overall, students in Ms. Ponzini’s class at Tres Pinos Elementary read 557,955 words while Spring Grove Elementary School students read an incredible 1,849,386 words. Prizes will be awarded this month.

Congratulations to everyone who participated and best of luck to students in the upcoming Winter Reading Challenge which runs through January 31, 2023. A complete list of award winners is posted on the SBCOE website at www.sbcoe.org.

Footsteps2Brilliance offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children from birth to 3rd grade. Features include pre-reading, learn-to-read and general reading programs as well as science activities. The program can be downloaded on any electronic device and, once downloaded, no internet connection is needed. For information about how you can register your child for FREE, please visit www.myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.