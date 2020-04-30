San Benito County Office of Education working on plan for next school year

District superintendents met April 29 to work on plan for how schools will address student needs.

Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education.

The San Benito County Office of Education issued an April 29 release on plans for next school year. According to the release, Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto and district superintendents met April 29 to continue the process of creating a plan for how schools will address the needs of students next school year.

The release said details about what learning will look like next school year “will depend on a variety of factors as well as guidance from public health. As a result, we are putting together several scenarios that will address social distancing requirements to keep our students and staff safe while also supporting student learning.”

Dear Families of San Benito County,

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, our school districts, County Office of Education, and charter school in San Benito County remain diligent in our efforts to provide families with essential services, support student wellness and ensure continuity of our students’ education.

We understand that many of you have questions following Governor Gavin Newsom’s press conference on April 28 in which he suggested schools may start the 2020-21 school year as early as late July to make up for learning loss that has occurred due to the stay-at-home order.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond acknowledged that while an early reopening of schools may be beneficial, “there are some major questions we will have to answer. First and foremost: Can this be done in a way that protects the health and safety of our students, teachers and school staff?”

The San Benito County Superintendent of Schools and District Superintendents met this morning to continue the process of creating a plan for how schools will address the needs of students next school year. We understand that this will look different for each school and grade level. Details about what learning looks like next year will depend on a variety of factors as well as guidance from public health. As a result, we are putting together several scenarios that will address social distancing requirements to keep our students and staff safe while also supporting student learning.

As we plan for learning next school year, the Superintendents in San Benito County are committed to working together. Currently, we are meeting weekly to ensure our students continue to receive high-quality instruction and other essential services. We will continue to communicate information to our community as changes are made. We are proud of our incredible community and want to thank each of you for your patience, understanding and cooperation during this time.

Sincerely,

Krystal Lomanto, County Superintendent of Schools

Michele Huntoon, Aromas San Juan Unified School District Superintendent

Candace Brewen, Bitterwater-Tully Elementary School District Superintendent/Principal

Nancy MacLean, Cienega Elementary School District Principal/Teacher

Kevin Sved, Navigator Charter School Chief Executive Officer

Diego Ochoa, Hollister School District Superintendent

Elizabeth Volmer, Jefferson Elementary School District Superintendent/Principal

Jennifer Bernosky, North County Joint Union School District Superintendent/Principal

Amanda McCraw, Panoche Elementary School District Principal/Teacher

Shawn Tennenbaum, San Benito High School Superintendent

John Schilling, Southside Elementary School District Superintendent/Principal

Bronson Mendes-Lobue, Tres Pinos Elementary School District Superintendent/Principal

Linda Smith, Willow Grove Elementary School District