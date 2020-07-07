San Benito County on state COVID-19 case monitoring list

If the county remains on the watch list for three or more consecutive days, the state will require the closure of all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs—both indoors and outdoors—for at least three weeks, in addition to other indoor operations.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

California Department of Public Health officials placed San Benito County on the COVID-19 County Data Monitoring Project watch list in response to elevated disease transmission as indicated by San Benito County exceeding the state’s 14-day case rate threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The 14-day case rate equals the total number of cases diagnosed and reported over a 14-day period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000.

Using this metric, San Benito County is permitted up to 64 cases. But as of July 6, the county has recorded 67 cases and are now on day two of the monitoring list.

According to a recent release, if the county remains on the watch list for three or more consecutive days, the state will require that San Benito County close all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs—both indoors and outdoors—for at least three weeks. In addition, the state will require closure of indoor operations for the following sectors: dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and card rooms. Outdoor operations may continue with appropriate modifications.

The release said San Benito County continues to work with local businesses, hospitals, clinics, and congregate living facilities to quickly identify and isolate individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. It is imperative to remember, wearing a face covering when out in public, staying physically distanced from people outside of your household, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick will assist in stabilizing the case rate and protect the most vulnerable populations.

The metrics the state is using to monitor the spread of the virus and county responses to the CDPH COVID-19 Data Monitoring Project team are available on the California Department of Public Health’s website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID19CountyDataTable.aspx.