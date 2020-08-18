San Benito County prepares for extended high temperatures

Guidance issued on keeping people and pets safe.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County and the rest of the West Coast will be facing a historic heatwave. As the sweltering heat continues, keeping cool and protecting you and your family from heat related illnesses will be important to do:

Drink plenty of water; drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar because they will speed up fluid loss.

Limit physical activity; avoid physical activity during the hottest time of the day—10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Never leave people or pets in a closed, parked car.

Stay in air-conditioned areas whenever possible.

Cool off by taking a cool water bath or shower. Do not cool children in alcohol baths.

Wear cool clothing: lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing can help you keep cool. Cotton clothes are best as they let sweat evaporate.

Do not bundle babies; babies do not handle heat well because their sweat glands are not fully developed. Do not put them in blankets or heavy clothing.

Cover your head; wear a wide-brimmed, vented hat or use an umbrella when outdoors as your head absorbs heat easily.

Wear sunglasses and sunscreen; use sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher when outdoors.

Rest often in shady areas; find shady places to cool down when outdoors.

Check on frail or elderly family, friends, and neighbors often.

Older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions:

During peak heat hours stay in an air-conditioned area, whenever possible.

Older adults and those on certain medications may not exhibit signs of dehydration until several hours after dehydration sets in. Stay hydrated by frequently drinking cool water. If you’re on a special diet that limits liquids, check with your doctor for information on the amount of water to consume.

Stay out of the sun if you do not need to be in it. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim, and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing with long sleeves and pants to protect against sun damage. Remember to use sun screen and to wear sunglasses.

Infants and Children:

It is illegal to leave an infant or child unattended in a vehicle (California Vehicle Code Section 15620).

Infants and young children can get dehydrated very quickly. Make sure they are given plenty of cool water to drink.

Keep children indoors or shaded as much as possible.

Dress children in loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

Animals:

Provide ample shade and water.

Limit exercise on hot days.

Bring your pets inside if possible.

In order to avoid electricity shortages or rotating outages, PG&E is asking businesses and residents to reduce energy usage. It’s especially important to limit energy usage from 3-10 p.m. Five things you can do to reduce energy usage to prevent power outages during this heatwave:

Pre-cool your home at 72° overnight and in the morning

Turn your AC to 78° or higher from 3-10 p.m.

Avoid major appliance us from 3-10 p.m.

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Sign up for alerts at flexalert.org and for local alerts, Nixle.com

It’s important to always have a safety plan in place for yourself and members of your household, including pets for any type of emergency. As you prepare your plan, tailor your plans and supplies to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities. A basic emergency kit could include the following recommended items: water, food, battery powered or hand cranked radio, flashlights, first aid kit, extra batteries, cellphones with chargers and backup battery, cash or traveler’s checks, etc. Additionally, talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines. Find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.

As temperatures rise and COVID-19 forces millions of Americans to stay home, the California Independent System Operator (the body that runs the electric grid for most of California) declared a “Stage 3 Emergency.” This declaration initiates rotating outages throughout the state to maintain stability of the electric grid, which are expected to last one hour when they occur. Due to the nature of these outages (usage or strain on the grids), specific advance warning is not possible. However, you can receive outage information and sign-up for alerts at: https://www.pge.com/en_US/ residential/outages/alerts/ alerts.page