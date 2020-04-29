San Benito County Public Health Officer Resigns

Current County Shelter in Place Order expires on May 3, 2020. Dr. Marty Fenstershieb, Interim Public Health Officer resigns.

Information provided by David Westrick, San Benito County public information officer.

San Benito County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa accepted the resignation of Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib today. Dr. David Ghilarducci MD FACEP, San Benito County’s Emergency Medical Services Director has been named the Interim Public Health Officer for San Benito County.

The staff and Board of Supervisors want to thank Dr. Fenstersheib for his dedicated service to San Benito County for the past four years.

It should be noted that the current County Shelter in Place Order expires on May 3, 2020. Public Health Officials and the recently developed Roadmap to Recovery Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss plans moving forward.

