San Benito County releases COVID-19 guidelines for several industries

Addresses faith-based communities, mortuary and cemetery, construction, real estate, and golf.

Information provided by San Benito County.

San Benito County Public Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci, MD, FACEP released several local guidance in reference to Governor Newsom’s Stay-at-Home order after the local Public Health Order expires on Sunday, May 3. Guidance was issued for the following:

Faith-based communities (drive-thru, parking lot service)

Mortuary and Cemetary (no at-home viewing, limited number at gatherings)

Construction (staggered trades)

Real Estate (virtual viewing and selling when possible)

Golf Course (No tournament style events, private lessons or group instruction or clinics)

Please contact the Public Information Officer, David Westrick at (831) 636-4168 if you have any questions or concerns.

Guidance for Faith Based Organizations

As we continue to adhere to the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, we have created some guidance for faith based organizations. This guidance addresses drive-in events. We ask that you adhere to social distancing protocol provided in Appendix A should it apply.

• Each vehicle is limited with only household members (no carpooling)

• Park vehicles with at least 6 feet of spacing

• Keep windows completely closed if feasible (may open windows a quarter of the way if necessary)

• Allow multiple services to reduce any congestion of vehicles

• All those in attendance should not exit their vehicles

• Staff conducting service should be kept under 10 people and adhere to the physical distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet of physical separation.

• Staff should adhere to the face covering order when possible and always adhere to social distancing

• Staff should follow proper hygiene protocol such as hand washing and disinfecting items

• No direct handing of items (food, drinks, etc.) to people inside the vehicle

• Place items (food, drink, etc.) in vehicle’s trunk

In addition, all those in attendance should practice social distancing. All organizers should continue to encourage all those in attendance to practice any guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Public Health, and San Benito County Public Health Services.

Construction Guidance

As we continue to adhere to the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, we have created some guidance for Construction Companies. We ask that you adhere to social distancing protocol provided in Appendix A.

Practice social distancing by maintaining a minimum 6-foot distance from others. Preclude gatherings of any size; do not have people gather together. If they do, keep 6 feet apart. Provide personal protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, face shields and face coverings as appropriate for the activity being performed. Identify “choke points” and “high-risk areas” where workers are forced to stand together, such as hallways, hoists and elevators, break areas, and buses, and control them so social distancing is maintained. Minimize interactions when picking up or delivering equipment or materials and ensure a minimum 6-foot separation. Stagger the trades as necessary to reduce density and maintain minimum 6-foot separation social distancing. Discourage workers from using other workers’ phones, desks, offices, work tools and equipment. If necessary, clean and disinfect them before and after use. Post, in areas visible to all workers, required hygienic practices including not touching face with unwashed hands or with gloves; washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use of hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, cleaning AND disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces such as workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails, machines, shared tools, elevator control buttons and doorknobs; covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing as well as other hygienic recommendations by the CDC. Place wash stations or hand sanitizers in multiple locations to encourage hand hygiene. Require anyone on the project to stay home if they are sick, except to get medical care. Have employees inform their supervisor if they have a sick family member at home with COVID-19. Maintain a daily attendance log of all workers and visitors that includes contact information, including name, phone number, address and email. Construction authorized in Executive Order N-33-20 shall designate a site-specific COVID-19 supervisor to enforce this guidance. The designated COVID-19 supervisor shall be present on the construction site at all times during construction activities. The COVID-19 supervisor can be an on-site worker who is designated to carry this role. The COVID-19 supervisor must review this Protocol with all workers and visitors to the construction site

Real Estate Guidance

As we continue to adhere to the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, we have created some guidance for Relators. We ask that you adhere to social distancing protocol provided in Appendix A should it apply:

Showings should be done virtually, if at all possible. All showings are to be held by appointment only. All activities should be completed electronically, if at all possible. Only a single agent and no more than two other individuals are to be in a dwelling at the same time during a showing. Sellers are to be advised that they should not be present within a dwelling at the same time as other individuals. Any persons on the property must agree to adhere strictly to the social distancing guidelines at all times by remaining at least six feet apart per the recommendations established by the CDC. Any person entering a property shall provide by declaration that to the best of their knowledge, they are not currently ill with a cold or flu; do not have a fever, persistent cough, shortness of breath, or exhibit other COVID-19 symptoms; have not been in contact with a person with COVID-19; and will adhere to and follow all precautions required for viewing the property at all times. The agreement of the seller allowing any person entering onto the property or into the dwelling must be expressly obtained from seller in writing.. Unless absolutely necessary, communications with clients should be done via electronic means or by telephone. In person conversations should be minimized unless absolutely necessary. Listing agents should provide all marketing materials electronically for purposes of the showing and should not provide the buyer any materials inside the property during a showing.Agents conducting the showing should meet clients at the property and not drive the client to the property, so as to minimize risk. Clients shall refrain from touching anything in the home.

Additional guidance resources:

Mortuary and Cemetery Guidance

While we recognize the death care industry as an essential service, we also recognize social gatherings are a major contributor to the spread of COVID-19. We know that families are being forced to balance beliefs, rituals and traditions. However, we must maintain our efforts to ensure the health and safety of all. Therefore, we ask that you adhere to the following guidance.

Preference:

• Direct Burial or Direct Cremation, with no persons in attendance.

Alternative Guidance Per Service:

• Cemetery Graveside and Cemetery Drive-Through allowed. See Faith Based Guidance

• Mortuary visitation or viewing no more than 30 minutes.

• No family home or off-site visitation or viewing.

• No more than 10 persons, including clergy.

• Family will disclose to clergy if decedent is COVID-19 positive.

• No rotation or interchanging of the 10 persons.

• No ill persons in attendance.

• All persons must wear a face covering.

• Avoid touching the body of someone who has died of COVID-19

• All persons must maintain social distancing of 6ft.

• No more than 15 minutes allowed at graveside.

• No more than 10 cars allowed at cemetery.

• The temporary closure of cemeteries for regular visitation.

• If you are unable to accommodate, close service to visitors.

Measures to Protect Golfer Health in Practice Areas

Remove all flagsticks from the practice area or install cover cups, or create a barrier, so the ball cannot be holed.

A driving range may remain open if stalls are spaced at least six feet apart and golf balls are sanitized after they are collected and before they are returned to circulation.

Measures to Protect Golfer Health on the Course

No tournament style events, private lessons or group instruction or clinics allowed

Golfers may play in groups of up to four players and are required to maintain social distancing throughout the round. In addition, multiple marshals shall be on the course at all times to enforce social distancing and the Golf Safety Protocol.

Tee times will be expanded to allow additional time in between tee times. This will result in increased spacing between golfing groups and players.

Discontinue all golf club rentals, push and pull cart rentals.

Pre-position carts near the first tee.

Motorized carts are allowed under the following conditions: Sanitize all touch surfaces (steering wheel, seats, handles, straps etc) prior to each use. Affix a scorecard and new pencil to the steering wheel of each sanitized cart before use. Sharing carts with other golfers not from the same household is prohibited.

Instruct golfers to not touch flagsticks or remove flagsticks or install cover cups, or create a barrier, so the ball cannot be holed.

Bunker rakes, sand buckets/bottles, and ball washers will be removed or rendered inoperable.

Remove any water dispensers that require contact. Instruct golfers to bring their own water or provide bottled water.

Encourage gimmies to reduce crowding near the hole.

Trash cans should be touchless. Remove lids if present and not operable by foot.

Course restrooms can remain open provided they are cleaned hourly and the door is propped open.

Two beverage carts may be provided on the courses and shall be operated similar to takeout service at a restaurant and have a valid health permit to operate.

Measures to Increase Sanitization