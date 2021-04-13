San Benito County releases list of business grant winners

A total of $550, 000 was awarded for this second round of Small Business Grants.

The San Benito County released a list of businesses that were awarded a grant from the second round of small business grants that was approved by the San Benito County of Supervisors on February 5, 2021. The county issued this round of award grant to recipients the of week: March 29 – April 6, 2021. A total of $550, 000 was awarded for this second round of Small Business Grants (Grant List is Attached).

According to the release, the Board of Supervisors has prioritized the local economy and invested approximately $4.4 million into small business assistance grants, nonprofit assistant grants, and the Great Plates program to assist in sustaining the local economies. The locally owned business generates a significant economic benefit to the entire community, where local jobs, workforce are supported and assist the local government in generating tax revenue.

This assistance has been a beneficial partnership between local governments, businesses, community members, and local organizations, including the City of Hollister, the City of San Juan Bautista, Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Development Board, Community Foundation, and United Way.

The Board of Supervisors recognized that the Dec. 6 Stay-At-Home Order and other current COVID-19 restrictions severely impacted local businesses.

The Cares Act Ad-Hoc Committee for the Small Business Grant has evaluated all applications and has awarded those applicants that met the criteria:

Business must have closed or significantly modified operations due to California’s Regional Stay at Home Order from Dec. 6, 2020 , or other current restrictions.

, or other current restrictions. Significantly modified operations include business requirements for take-out, curbside, and outdoor only, as well as other modifications contained in state COVID-19 Guidance.

Ordered Closed in the past included the following sectors:

Hair salons

Barbershops

Nail salons

Massage parlors

Estheticians

Ear piercing

Body Waxing

Eye Lash Services

Tattoo parlors

Bars, tasting room (no food services)

Wineries, Breweries, and distilleries (closed-except for production, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale for off-site consumption)

Family Entertainment Center

Live Audience Sports

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie theaters (closed-except drive-in)

Limited Services (Car washes, Door-to-door services and sales, Pet grooming, and Dog walking)

Operations Significantly Modified Currently or in the past:

Restaurants (open for take-out, delivery only, or take-out and outdoor dining only)

Gyms and Fitness Centers (outdoor only) Dance Studios, Martial Art Studios, or Yoga Studios

Outdoor Recreational Facilities (outdoor only without any food, drink, or alcohol sales) Skate Park, Paint Ball, Go Kart



According to the release, the Board of Supervisors understands that there is a great need in our community. The Board of Supervisors will evaluate a third round of business grants for the near future to prioritize businesses that have not received any county funding and continue to seek opportunities for our community.