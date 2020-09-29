San Benito County reports possible website intrusion

Federal and state agencies have been contacted to review the county's information technology network.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The County of San Benito reported a possible website intrusion in a Sept. 28 press release.

According to the release, the county was informed over the weekend that there may have been a possible compromise to the San Benito County website, www.cosb.us; this website is hosted by a third-party vendor.

The possible compromise of the third-party vendor is under investigation by several federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and various state agencies to determine if any information was compromised.

The release said that diagnostics indicate that the possible compromise appears to have occurred on systems run by outside vendors, not under the control of the county. There is no evidence that an intrusion has taken place in the San Benito County information technology Nntwork at this time.

Federal and state agencies have been contacted to review San Benito County information technology network. The California National Guard and FBI will be working with the county to monitor and assess if and any potential website compromise.

Further information and details specific to this cyber event should be directed to Public Information Officer David Westrick.

(831) 636-4168

Email: SBCPIO@cosb.us