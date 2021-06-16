San Benito County Resource Management Agency moves forward on three road projects

County also set to resume $6.6 million Hospital Road project.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

The Resource Management Agency of San Benito County announced that three Notices to Proceed have been issued for three road projects and a bridge project in the unincorporated area.

Best Road from State Route 25 to John Smith Road will be undergoing a full depth reconstruction (essentially a new road). This $1 million project is being funded by the road impact fee collected at the landfill. This $1 per ton fee is collected on all waste that the landfill is receiving.

Fairview Road from Rosa Morada to McCloskey roads will also be receiving a full depth reconstruction. This $2.4 million project is also being funded by the road impact fee collected from the landfill.

A Notice to Proceed was issued to Teichert Construction for the road stabilization project in the 5000 block of Southside Road. This $2.3 million Measure G-funded project will be installing sheet piling to stabilize the road. This project will require a lane closure for most of the summer. Residents are encouraged to plan for traffic delays. A recently paved alternate route to access the remainder of Southside Road would be from Tres Pinos.

Construction on the $6.6 million Hospital Road Bridge project is also set to begin. This project was funded through the Federal Highway and Bridge Program. The bridge is scheduled to be completed this season.

Please call Deems Katada, Interim County Engineer at 831-902-2270 if you have any questions regarding these projects.