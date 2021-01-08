San Benito County rolling out COVID-19 vaccine plan and dashboard

County currently vaccinating Phase 1A/Tiers 1-3. This includes healthcare staff, assisted living facility staff and residents, in-home supportive services and more.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County Public Health Services released a Jan. 7 advisory regarding the COVID-19 vaccination schedule and dashboard to help residents better understand when they will be eligible for the vaccine.

According to the advisory, the county is currently vaccinating Phase 1A/Tiers 1 through 3 according to the California Department of Public Health phases. Vaccinations are being conducted in partnership with Public Health Services, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the San Benito Health Foundation. Additional providers will come on board to further support this countywide vaccination effort.

Residents can view the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard for information on vaccine roll-out. The Vaccine Dashboard is located at sbccovid19.us

For additional local COVID-19 Information please visit sbccovid19.us

State of CA Questions and Answers regarding COVID-19 Vaccines here: www.covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/