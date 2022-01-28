San Benito County Sheriff’s office issues scam warning

Callers are demanding payment for a criminal complaint.

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff

The San Benito County Sheriff’s issued a warning saying that a person, or persons, are calling members of the community saying they are Lt. Tom Corral of the San Benito County Sheriff’s office and demanding payment for a criminal complaint.

“Though the office does have a Lt. Corral in our office the caller or callers are not Lt. Corral from the Sheriff’s office,” The Sheriff’s office said.

The warning advises residents to not provide personal information and to not make any payments via PayPal or Venmo as the callers are requesting.

The sheriff’s office added, “Our office will NEVER call you to collect a debt.”

If you have been victimized, please call the sheriff’s office at 831 636-4100.