San Benito County Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning

The Sheriff’s Department personnel are not calling residents regarding debt collection.

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

San Benito County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to county residents of a recent scam that has resurfaced regarding calls from Tom Keylon of the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, such calls have occurred in the past.

“Tom Keylon is a Captain in the office but he or the office has not called people to collect a debt,” the release states.

The Sheriff’s office advises that if you receive a call from Tom Keylon, regarding payment of a fine/debt/bail, etc., you can either ignore it or call our office at 831-636-4080.