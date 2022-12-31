San Benito County students get cooking in new culinary program 

Getting hands-on instruction, this is a first step toward employment in the food industry.

Some of the food prepared by the students. Photo courtesy of San Andreas Continuation High School Principal Scott Ervin.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

High School students are cooking up a storm in the San Benito County Office of Education’s newest culinary program taught by award-winning Chef Carlos Pineda, director of culinary services at Kneaded Bakery in Gilroy.

The four-day, 12-hour program, which took place at the now-vacant Chamberlain’s Youth Services building, taught basic culinary arts to youth ages 15-22 with the goal of giving them skills which could possibly lead to employment. Of the 45 students who applied to the program, 15 were accepted. Thirteen were from San Andreas High School; one was from Hollister High School and one was from Anzar High School.

“It was a lot of fun to have so much hands-on activity and being able to interact with everyone in the class,” said Valeria Calderon, a senior at San Andreas Continuation High School.

The students learned knife use, food preparation, cleaning and various recipes such as tri-tip sandwiches, tacos and fried chicken. Participants received a food handler’s certificate. San Andreas students also received credits to graduate from high school.

“Many students in continuation schools often don’t get extra opportunities to learn,” said San Andreas Continuation High School Principal Scott Ervin. “To be able to bring a program like this and reach students who normally wouldn’t have this opportunity is amazing.”

According to the San Andreas 2021 school accountability report card, the school serves students in grades 10-12 with probationary status who are referred by San Benito County Juvenile Court School; referred from another school district when the student has been unsuccessful; or recommended by the San Benito County Student Attendance Review Board in cases of habitual truancy; or when a student moves to San Benito County and had been attending a community day school in their previous residence.

Ervin grew up as a continuation school student. He recalls lacking the support that this new program provides.

“Anyone can get a job in the industry with little to no experience,” Pineda said. “I hope in the future, the community gives these students the chance to work for them.”

Since 2009, Pineda has graduated 25,000 students from his culinary classes, with 90% receiving a job in the culinary field within the first year.

Ervin and Pineda said they are excited to see the program grow with the support of the district. The program will be offered again in the second semester of the school year. All high school students in San Benito County are invited to apply.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.