San Benito County students read at record levels

Students read over 126 million words in a three-month span.

During the first half of the 2020-21 school year, when the pandemic brought in-classroom learning in much of San Benito County to a standstill, students in the county picked up their books and read. They read so much they broke a record.

On Jan. 25, San Benito County Office of Education Superintendent Krystal Lomanto released the results of the Fall in Love with Reading challenge. Between Sept. 22 and Dec. 21 of last year, students across the county exceeded the 100-million-word challenge by reading 126,431,714 words. Two hundred fifty-one students each read 100,000 words or more.

The top reader in the county was Jeremy Mendez, a Sunnyslope Elementary School third grader who read 874,076 words. The school with the most words read in the county was Hollister Dual Language Academy. Students at the school read 27,653,205 words.

The reading program was developed by Footsteps2Brilliance, which offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children up to third grade. Features include pre-reading, learn-to-read, general reading programs and newly added science activities. The program can be downloaded on any electronic device and, once downloaded, no internet connection is needed. For information about how to register your child for free, visit www.myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.

Keith Thorbahn, assistant superintendent for educational services at the Office of Education told BenitoLink he believes the pandemic might have influenced the number of words read. He added there was a 2.84% increase in the number of students participating this year but a 63% increase in the number of words read, a 64% increase in hours spent, and a 66% increase in the number of books.

He said there was an emphasis placed on reading by some of the districts as there is evidence that if a child reads at least 15 minutes a day they will gain literacy skills more quickly. If they are reading at a third-grade level when they reach third grade they will progress better as they move through the grades. He said he is interested “in the impact as we begin to bring kids back for in-person next year.” All the schools will be measuring this data.

A list of students who read 100,000 words or more and the school they attend, as well as the top reader and top classroom in each school, is here.

