Information provided by Youth Recovery Connections

Youth Recovery Connections (YRC) is a local grassroots nonprofit organization whose mission is to address substance use and any related trauma for youth and young adults. YRC uses a prevention and intervention model to support youth with any substance-use related problems. By doing this, YRC focuses on developing protective factors, healthy interpersonal relationships, goal setting, and enhancing strengths in each individual served. Since we are focusing on the developmental process we know that adolescents and youth are prone to risk taking behaviors and questionable judgment.

Developing a substance use exposure survey for youth has been one of YRC’s goals this year to make sure we are serving our community needs and supporting adolescents with the social, emotional, and behavioral challenges they may face. It has been challenging getting up to date information from our youth directly in recent years. The last survey on substance use for San Benito was performed for the years 2017-2019. COVID-19 has impacted our community greatly and our youth have also experienced some of those challenges. To better understand the current trends and services we can provide to support our youth after the pandemic, we must gather current data from them directly.

We ask that you share this survey with your children, friends, family, neighbors, or anyone whom you think would benefit from taking it. The survey is completely anonymous and does not link your email, name, or DOB to any of the information provided. The survey will take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete and is easy to navigate. Please see the flyer attached with the QR codes or web links below.

You may also visit our website at www.youthrecoveryconnections.org for more information on the organization. Please follow and like us on Facebook to stay up to date on events and information.

Middle School Survey- English

Middle School Survey- Spanish

High School Survey- English

High School Survey- Spanish