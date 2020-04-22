San Benito County takes Earth Day Art Fest online

Residents invited to share photos of their artwork online via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #SanBenitoEarthArt in the post. Entries will be shared and reposted by event sponsors.

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management.

San Benito County Integrated Waste Management is taking the local Earth Day celebration online with a virtual Earth Day Art Fest, coordinated by Integrated Waste Management, San Benito County Arts Council, Recology San Benito, Water Resources Association of San Benito County, the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Green Committee, and San Benito Dance Academy.

According to a recent release, IWM is encouraging residents to create Earth Day-inspired artwork wherever and whenever you can from Wednesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 25, whether it be chalk art on paper, chalkboard, driveway, sidewalk or cement wall. Participants are welcome to use any medium including photography, painting or pencil drawings. Once they’ve created their work, residents can share a photo online via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #SanBenitoEarthArt in the post and tag Integrated Waste Management and San Benito County Arts Council. Entries will be shared and reposted by event sponsors.

April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, marking 50 years of global action towards environmental stewardship through education, policy advocacy, art and community building. The theme for this year’s virtual Earth Day celebration is climate action.

Last year, San Benito County celebrated its first Earth Day Celebration with over 20 tabling partners, over 400 event attendees, several recycling opportunities, an art poster contest award ceremony, performances, and fun, interactive Earth Day activities for all ages. Due to COVID-19 precautions, hosting a live event this year was not an option.