The County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area in unincorporated San Benito County. Weather permitting, this area will be treated to reduce mosquito populations on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, beginning around 7:00 p.m. and concluding a few hours later. The San Benito County Mosquito Abatement Program, will conduct adult mosquito control treatment North of Dunnville to Lake Road.

With warm weather forecasted in the coming week, any delay in the application would present an imminent threat to public health and safety. The treatments reduce the mosquito population in the area, decreasing the infection risk. Residents in the treatment area will be notified by flyer on Monday, October 2; also see the attached map. San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner’s staff are available to answer questions from the public, Monday–Friday, 831-637-5344, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Treatment date: Tuesday, October 3, around 7 p.m., for a few hours Centered north of Dunnville to Lake Road.



Treatment Area. Photo courtesy of SBC.

On your property:

Inspect for standing water weekly.

Drain or turn over anything that can hold water, such as flowerpots, planter bases, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires.

Clean items like bird baths and pet bowls once a week to remove mosquito eggs.

Clear debris from rain gutters regularly to allow water to flow.

Fix leaky water faucets and broken sprinkler heads and lawns and plants.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition with no holes or tears and are tight-fitting.

Ensure the swimming pool water level is adequate for proper circulation and filtration.

