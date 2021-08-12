San Benito County to display tribute for local COVID-19 victims

The display will begin September 24 and will remain for one month.

Information provided by County of San Benito



On September 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. San Benito County will display a white flag in front the County Administration Office (481 Fourth Street) for each local life lost due to COVID-19.

San Benito County Board of Supervisors Chair, Bea Gonzales will be hosting a white flag tribute for lives lost to COVID-19 in front of the County Administrative Office. The Chair and Vice Chair of the Board will be speaking at the opening of the tribute.

If families of our communities COVID-19 victims would like to have their loved one’s name on the flags, they are asked to call 831- 636-4000 and ask for Jeanett Rodriguez or email her at [email protected] by September 17 at 5:00 p.m.

This community tribute will be up on September 24 and will remain for one month in-front of the San Benito County Administration Office.

There will be a livestream of the event on San Benito County’s Facebook page.