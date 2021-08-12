San Benito County to display tribute for local COVID-19 victims

Information provided by County of San Benito
On September 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. San Benito County will display a white flag in front the County Administration Office (481 Fourth Street) for each local life lost due to COVID-19.
San Benito County Board of Supervisors Chair, Bea Gonzales will be hosting a white flag tribute for lives lost to COVID-19 in front of the County Administrative Office. The Chair and Vice Chair of the Board will be speaking at the opening of the tribute.
If families of our communities COVID-19 victims would like to have their loved one’s name on the flags, they are asked to call 831- 636-4000 and ask for Jeanett Rodriguez or email her at [email protected] by September 17 at 5:00 p.m.
This community tribute will be up on September 24 and will remain for one month in-front of the San Benito County Administration Office.
There will be a livestream of the event on San Benito County’s Facebook page.