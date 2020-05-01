San Benito County to Follow Governor’s Executive Order for shelter in place

Residents and businesses will be guided by the Governor’s Executive Order to stay at home. Face coverings remains in effect and are required when entering essential businesses, government buildings and other locations where there are other people.

Information provided by David Westrick San Benito County Public Information Officer

As of April 30, 2020 Interim San Benito County Public Health Officer, Dr. David Ghilarducci, MD, FACEP has advised the San Benito County Administrative Office that he will allow the current San Benito County Shelter in Place Order to expire on May 3, 2020, at 11:59 PM.

Residents and businesses will be guided by the Governor’s Executive Order to stay at home — removing any confusion over areas of difference between the two orders. This transition will allow a focus on planning for a phased reopening in partnership with local governments, health care, business and other stakeholders, as well as regional and state partners. Governor Newsom’s Executive Stay at Home Order can be found here. FAQ’s for Governor Newsom’s Order can be found here.

The Governor’s Executive Order and guidance are subject to change as new developments occur and milestones are reached.

San Benito County Public Health is focused on working with partners to build local capabilities necessary for an eventual and safe reopening. The State’s six indicators have been identified by Governor Newsom – California’s Roadmap to Modify the Stay-at-Home Order.

Businesses that remain open and activities permitted under the Governor’s order must adhere to social distancing protocols as provided in Appendix A. These protocols follow the Cal/OSHA interim guidelines for general industry found here which are referenced in the guidance from the Governor’s Executive Order.

The San Benito County Department of Public Health reminds everyone that the existing Public Health Order regarding face coverings remains in effect and are required when entering essential businesses, government buildings and other locations where there are other people. A copy of this order can be found here. FAQ’s for this order can be found here.

There will be further guidance by the San Benito County Public Health Department to follow in the coming days.

Contact Information:

David Westrick

831-636-4168

sbcpio@cosb.us