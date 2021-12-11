San Benito County to host COVID-19 town halls in English and Spanish

The Dec. 14 meeting will be in English and the Dec. 16 meeting will be in Spanish. El ayuntamiento en ingles sera el 14 de Diciembre y en español sera el 16 de Diciembre.

County staff at the Vaccination site at 351 Tres Pinos Road on Sept. 15. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by County of San Benito. Informacion proporcionada por el Condado de San Benito.

The County of San Benito announced that the San Benito County Department of Public Health Service it will host a COVID-19 virtual town hall via Zoom Dec. 14 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 16 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. the San Benito County Department of Public Health Services scheduled a virtual town hall in Spanish via Zoom.

The focus of the town hall will be children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 18. San Benito County Health Officer Dr. George Gellert will lead a question and answer session on COVID-19 and vaccines.

The town hall can be accessed via Zoom at: https://tinyurl.com/SBCTownHall

or you can follow the livestream on facebook: www.facebook.com/PublicHealthSBC

El condado de San Benito anuncio que el Departamento de Servicios de Salud Publica tendrá un ayuntamiento virtual en ingles via Zoom sobre el COVID-19 en Diciembre 14 entre 6:30 p.m – 7:30 p.m.

En Diciembre 16 entre 6:30- 7:30 p.m. el departamento tendrá otro ayuntamiento en español via Zoom.

El enfoque del ayuntamiento serán los niños y adolescentes entre las edades de 5 y 18 años. El funcionario del Departamento de Servicios de Salud Publica Dr. George Gellert liderara la sesión de preguntas y respuestas sobre el COVID-19 y las vacunas.

Para atender el ayuntamiento por Zoom entre a: https://tinyurl.com/SBCTownHall

Para ver el video por Facebook: www.facebook.com/PublicHealthSBC