San Benito County to lift indoor mask mandate Feb. 16

Health officers are still strongly recommending masks, which are mandated for certain situations statewide.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced it will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Feb. 16.

The county will join the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley in lifting some requirements.

The county said unvaccinated people 2 years and older will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. It added that businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks.

“The change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) decision to let the statewide indoor mask requirement expire, which was instated on December 15, 2021, during the latest COVID-19 surge,” the release said. “Indoor masking is still required by the state for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, on public transportation; in health care settings; congregate settings like correctional facilities, homeless shelters; long-term care facilities; and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.”

It went on to say Bay Area health officers continue to recommend masks as an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus especially when case rates are high, or when additional personal protection is needed.

“Continuing to mask in indoor public settings, especially crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, remains the safest choice for an individual and protects those who are medically vulnerable or are not able to get vaccinated, like our youngest children,” said the release. “As evidence continues to show, vaccinations and boosters remain the best defense against the virus.”

According to the announcement relaxing indoor masking requirements is part of population-level shift toward a new normal of living with the disease, the health officers recognize essential workers and communities of color continue to be highly impacted by COVID-19 and will need additional support to limit widening health disparities.

It also added that changes to health orders and recommendations could be updated as health officers follow the science and the data to evaluate whether additional protective measures are needed as the virus evolves and if future surges occur.

The county recommends people to continue to choose layered prevention strategies, such as wearing well-fitted masks (N95 or double layer cloth over surgical are best); staying home and testing when symptomatic; testing before gatherings; and improving indoor ventilation in situations where these strategies can add protection for themselves and others.

“Staying ‘up to date’ on vaccinations, meaning primary series and boosters when eligible, remains the most important way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” the county said.

According to the county, as of Feb. 9 San Benito County case rates have declined to a 7-day average of 95. On Jan. 18, the 7-day average was 225. It added that hospitalizations and deaths also have decreased.

“As it still remains unclear as to whether future variants could be more severe and lethal than the current Omicron, these guidelines will be subject to review and adjustment based on future incidence of infection,” San Benito County Health Officer Dr. George Gellert said. “As there remains virus transmission occurring in the community, and as we are seeing a new subvariant in the US, it is still critical for San Benito County residents to get vaccinated and boosted.”

California Department of Public Health continues to require masking in K-12 school settings but has indicated adjustments to the state’s policies will be shared in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime, there is work to be done in closing the remaining gaps in vaccinations and boosters among children with a particular focus on equity gaps within the most highly impacted communities,” the release said.

For early education programs, such as preschool and childcare settings, Public Health continues to require masking for children older than age 2. Vaccinations for children under 5 are currently undergoing federal review. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA.