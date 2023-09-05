Information provided by the U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Representatives Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Anna Eshoo (CA-16), Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will distribute $1,000,000 to San Benito and Santa Clara Counties to develop and improve climate mitigation efforts.

“Climate change is already impacting our communities and will worsen if we do not act. That’s why we’re so proud to have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act – legislation that made the largest-ever investment in combating the climate crisis, including funding the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program which provided $1 million to Santa Clara and San Benito counties to improve climate mitigation efforts. We will continue to support robust investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to protect our communities,” said Reps. Lofgren, Eshoo, Khanna, and Panetta.

This funding comes from the EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program, which supports state and local governments in the development and implementation of plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Inflation Reduction Act provided the CPRG funding that is being delivered around the country.