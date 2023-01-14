San Benito County to receive FEMA funding

FEMA says funding will help to save lives and protect property and public health and safety.

The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.

The release said the declaration provides assistance for emergency protective measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe as the state and tribal nations endure waves of bad weather.

San Benito County Public Information Officer, Monica Leon told BenitoLink it is too early to assess the damages or assign a monetary amount. She said all local agencies including the Office of Emergency Services (OES), the sheriff’s office and Search and Rescue are working diligently to get the county through the crisis.

This amendment was a result of ongoing damage assessments conducted at the request of the state, which are ongoing.

The additional 10 counties join Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Orange, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba, El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura counties which were designated earlier this week.

The Emergency Declaration authorizes FEMA to identify and task federal agencies to mobilize federal equipment, supplies and resources requested by the state to perform emergency protective measures in identified counties.