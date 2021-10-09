San Benito County to receive over $12 million from the American Rescue Plan Act

The county launched a survey asking for public input on how to use the funds.

San Benito County announced that over the next two years, San Benito County will receive about $12.2 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is an opportunity the county is giving residents to take part in how the funding is spent. See SURVEY section below to take part in the process.

According to the release, this funding can be used to:

Respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Address the negative economic impacts the community has experienced as a result of COVID-19.

Provide assistance in disproportionately impacted neighborhoods.

Provide premium pay to employees who are doing or did essential work – working in businesses considered high risk, working with the public, and/or distributed goods – during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

To offset reductions in San Benito County revenue due to COVID-19.

Invest in water and or sewer infrastructure.

Invest in broadband infrastructure.

The funds cannot be used for:

Tax reductions or cuts

Pension fund payments/deposits

Legal settlements

To meet Federal grant match requirements

Roads and Bridges

The survey will be available until October 31.

SURVEY:

Encuesta en Español (Spanish) – American Rescue Plan Act encuesta del condado de San Benito

English Survey link – American Rescue Plan Act Local Recovery Funding Survey for County of San Benito

The county said the purpose of the survey is to obtain insight from residents, businesses, and organizations on the impact of COVID-19 and how funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) should be allocated. ARPA funding is designated to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to the economic implications, and assist in an equitable recovery.