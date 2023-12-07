Information provided by Office of Emergency Services San Benito County. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Residents in San Benito County will receive emergency test messages, as the county of San Benito Office of Emergency Services (SBCOES) tests a new SBCAlert County emergency alert software and system. The purpose of this test is to ensure the system capability to disseminate emergency alerts and warnings in the community.

How will people receive test messages?

The county wide test will consist of several tests exercising the system’s ability to disseminate messaging utilizing the following methods:

Voice Alert (sent from 831-244-3789)

SMS Alert (sent from 65513)

Email Alert (sent from SBCAlerts)

What is this new system?

The Genasys Emergency Management Systems (GEMS) is the system which is being tested under the banner SBCAlert. In addition to providing vital information during emergencies. SBCAlert includes a robust messaging platform for residents of unincorporated areas that goes beyond emergency alerts and gives those residents the option to receive non-emergency notifications regarding roadwork and other neighborhood-level disruptions and information. The test planned for December is designed to assess the new software in a live setting and confirm that the system works effectively across various geographies, urban and rural communities, hazard profiles, and demographic profiles,

To learn more about SBCAlert and to sign up for emergency notifications, please visit https://bit.ly/SBCALERT