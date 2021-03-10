San Benito County transitions to MyTurn for statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration

Due to the inability to migrate data into the state’s system, San Benito County residents who have previously registered on the portal via the county website will need to register on MyTurn.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

As part of a statewide directive, San Benito County has transitioned away from its online COVID-19 vaccination interest portal and will be utilizing the State’s MyTurn system. The MyTurn website allows all Californians to register for an email or text notification to inform them when they are eligible for vaccination. Soon, the system will also allow residents, if eligible, to book an appointment for a vaccination.

The state first launched the MyTurn registration system through pilots with Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The state is now in the process of expanding the usage to all county and healthcare vaccine providers. MyTurn allows vaccine providers to input data immediately, giving a real-time look at the number of shots administered regionally and statewide while also allowing for a centralized notification system.

On Jan. 14, San Benito County first launched its COVID-19 vaccine interest form prior to any state platform for vaccine distribution. Since that time, approximately 13,500 residents have registered on the county’s interest portal. Due to the inability to migrate the data into the state’s system, San Benito County residents who have previously registered on the portal via the county website will need to register on MyTurn. All individuals registered on the interest portal will be notified via email with a direct link to the MyTurn registration on March 10. The transition to MyTurn will not negatively impact their ability to receive the vaccine.

The MyTurn website is currently available in English and Spanish, and an additional six languages. Californians who do not have internet access can call 1-833-422-4255 to connect with an operator directly in English or Spanish and 254 additional languages via a third-party operator. All residents are encouraged to register with MyTurn at www.myturn.ca.gov.

San Benito County is currently vaccinating Phase 1B Tier 1 including: 65 and older, and workers in the following sectors: Food and Agriculture, Education and Childcare, and Emergency Services. At this time, vaccine appointments cannot be made in the MyTurn registration system however, MyTurn is expected to switch on this feature soon.

For more information about San Benito County’s COVID-19 vaccine and distribution process, visit www.SBCCOVID19.US. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for resource information. For additional updates, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/ vaccines/.