San Benito County updating local hazard mitigation plan

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services is working with the city of Hollister, city of San Juan Bautista, San Benito County Water District, and Sunnyslope Water District to update the local hazard mitigation plan. As part of the planning process, the county is conducting a survey to understand community values related to hazards and mitigation.

A recent release noted that the short, anonymous survey will ask participants to answer questions about hazards, how residents have prepared for future disasters, and emergency priorities for San Benito County. Community involvement is vital to the development of a comprehensive and effective hazard mitigation plan.

Survey: San Benito County HMP: Community Hazards Survey (surveymonkey.com)