San Benito county urges residents 18 years and older to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters

More than 4,600 boosters have been administered in San Benito County since they were authorized for higher-risk groups in September.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

The County of San Benito said boosters are now available to all adults 18 years and older, provided they qualify based on timing of the previous dose of the vaccine.

The release said that anyone in a higher-risk group – including seniors 65 years and older, people with underlying medical conditions, people who work in high-risk settings and all Johnson & Johnson recipients – is urged to get a booster as soon as possible

“We are taking an expansive approach to COVID-19 boosters, realizing that people are at risk of getting COVID or spreading it as we enter the busy holiday season,” said San Benito County Health Officer Dr. George Gellert. “We are already seeing an uptick in cases, and that could mean hospitalization for some vulnerable people. We have been stressing that boosters are essential for higher risk individuals, but now it’s become apparent that we need many more people to receive a booster dose so that we can protect ourselves, our families and friends, and our community.”

The county urged residents to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible:

If residents got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and feel they are at risk, get a booster shot after six months after the second dose.

If residents got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, get a booster shot after 2 months of the initial shot.

The release said the booster shot can be a different vaccine brand than what was received before, as long as residents completed their original vaccination series (one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna).

To book your booster shot or find a walk-in clinic, visit My Turn, call 1-833-422-4255 or visit a local pharmacy.

Read more booster facts and booster questions and answers from CDPH.

“The county is averaging about 77 booster doses a day. Of the total administered, more than 2,200 boosters have gone to seniors ages 65 and older, bringing their rates of booster vaccinations to just under 1 in 2 residents,” the county said. “Meanwhile, more than 2,400 booster doses have been administered to residents under age 65.”

The county added that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children 5-11 years of age. All San Benito County residents including minors who complete their initial vaccine series (one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna) are eligible for a $200 cash incentive.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/ .

San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline 831-636-4113