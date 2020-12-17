San Benito County warns of potential COVID-19 vaccine scam

The vaccine is being released in batches and at this time and it is unknown how long it will be before it is made available to everyone.

Information provided by County of San Benito

In a Dec. 17 release, San Benito County alerted residents of a potential COVID-19 vaccine scam.

The release stated that The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a fraud alert on Dec. 3, which can be found here.

Key points for the COVID-19 Vaccine:

The vaccine will be administered in predetermined Tiers. Hospital staff, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, medical facilities, paramedics, EMT’s and public safety officials will be prioritized to first receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is being released in batches and at this time and it is unknown how long it will be before it is made available to everyone. We believe vaccine may become widely available by mid-2021.

For questions and answers on COVID-19 vaccine visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/ vaccines/#Questions-and- answers

Vaccine scam prevention tips:

Do not pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine

Do not pay for early access to the vaccine

Do not give out your social security number or credit card numbers

Ignore any vaccine officers that ask for your personal or financial information

There have been no reports of vaccine fraud/scam in San Benito County currently. If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online or call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).