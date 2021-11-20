San Benito County YMCA to hold camps for kids during Thanksgiving break

Break camps will be held from Nov. 22-24.

Kids get exercise during a health and fitness lesson at the Emergency Pop Up Camp hosted by the YMCA of San Benito County. Photos provided by YMCA.

Information provided by Central Coast YMCA

The Central Coast YMCA announced it will host school break camps for kids during the Thanksgiving holiday at four of its locations.

Break camps will be held from 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday Nov. 22-24, 2021, at locations in Monterey, Salinas, Watsonville and Hollister.

The statement added that the break camps are safe and nurturing environments where children will learn the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. Led by trained YMCA staff, break camp will provide kids with fun and inspiring activities that will help them build self-confidence, self-esteem and independence.

Locations, times, dates and phone numbers of the break camps are as follows:

San Benito YMCA

7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021

351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-201 Hollister

831-637-8600

Salinas YMCA

7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021

117 Clay St., Salinas

831-758-3811

Watsonville YMCA

7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021

27 Sudden St., Watsonville

831-728-9622

Monterey YMCA

7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021

600 Camino El Estero, Monterey

831-373-4167

For more information, call (831) 757-4633 or go to centralcoastymca.org.