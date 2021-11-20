San Benito County YMCA to hold camps for kids during Thanksgiving break

Information provided by Central Coast YMCA
The Central Coast YMCA announced it will host school break camps for kids during the Thanksgiving holiday at four of its locations.
Break camps will be held from 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday Nov. 22-24, 2021, at locations in Monterey, Salinas, Watsonville and Hollister.
The statement added that the break camps are safe and nurturing environments where children will learn the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. Led by trained YMCA staff, break camp will provide kids with fun and inspiring activities that will help them build self-confidence, self-esteem and independence.
Locations, times, dates and phone numbers of the break camps are as follows:
San Benito YMCA
7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021
351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-201 Hollister
831-637-8600
Salinas YMCA
7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021
117 Clay St., Salinas
831-758-3811
Watsonville YMCA
7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021
27 Sudden St., Watsonville
831-728-9622
Monterey YMCA
7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22-24, 2021
600 Camino El Estero, Monterey
831-373-4167
For more information, call (831) 757-4633 or go to centralcoastymca.org.