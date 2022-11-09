San Benito Elections and Sheriff’s departments ensure inmates’ right to vote

While access to ballots is guaranteed, access to election information is limited.

Along with citizens across America, Jermaine Cecena, 36, took part in early voting for the Nov. 8 general election. Unlike most voters, however, Cecena cast his ballot by handing it to one of the guards at the San Benito County Jail, where he is an inmate. That ballot was collected by the San Benito County Elections Department and will be counted along with all others returned by voters in the Nov. 8 election.

“I believe that voting is essential to the future of this country and our little town,” Cecena said. “Being able to vote is important because everybody’s voice should be heard whether they’re incarcerated or free.”

Under California Title 15, which covers crime prevention and corrections, the right to vote for people in jail awaiting trial and those convicted of misdemeanors are considered part of the minimum standards for local detention facilities.

“When we have people in our custody who cannot, of their own free will, go out and vote, it is incumbent on us to ensure that they can exercise their constitutional rights,” said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. “So we work with the Elections Department to ensure they can register to vote, receive a ballot, and get their ballot turned in so they can be part of the process.”

Citizens convicted of a felony are not allowed to vote until the completion of their sentence or their parole when the right to vote is restored under California Proposition 17. For all others doing jail time, the Elections Department services those who want to vote.

“We will help in any capacity that we can,” said Elections Department Chief Deputy Ana De Castro Maquiz. “This means we will deliver elections material and voting kits to them to help them stay informed, even though they are being held in jail. We work to be sure their ballots are secure and get back to our office. We want them to know that if they choose to vote in an election, their right to submit their ballot and be counted will be respected.”

Voter registration cards are given to inmates in time for the election. If they choose to vote, their ballots are delivered by two Elections Department employees and given to Sgt. Vanessa Esquivel with the Sheriff’s Department, who then distributes them to the inmates.

“So we go around asking everybody, ‘Hey, do you guys want to register to vote?’” Esquivel said. “I always make a list of who can vote and who can’t just in case and if they say, “I want to vote, I want to register, but I’m not from this town. I explain to them they just have to fill out the registration form. After they have finished their ballots, sometimes they’ll say, ‘Sarge, it’s done, and I sent it myself,’ or we call the elections office to come and get them.”

The ballots that are picked up are again gathered by two election department employees. Around 15 prisoners voted as of Nov. 7, and the Elections Department will check again on election day for any uncollected ballots.

While some inmates have the freedom to vote, they are limited in access to information other than the local TV news programs and county voter information booklets. They have no internet access to research issues or candidates.

“We have tablets,” Cecena said, “So we can get updates on the local and world news and what’s going on here and there, but that’s about it. My family talks about some issues, but I would like more information about the people running because we were not informed about them too much.”

Cecena said when in doubt, he votes for candidates along his party’s line and says he was able to get information on some of the issues that concerned him.

“I think the measure about the biker rally is interesting,” he said, “and I am wondering about who will be mayor. I saw the mayor talk about Hwy 25 and Measure Q, which was interesting to me because I come from a family of farmworkers, and they still work the fields in this area.”

Cecena’s concerns about wanting enough information to make informed decisions are acknowledged by Esquivel, who says that inmates feel disconnected from the process.

“That’s one of the big things they talk about,” she said. “how they don’t know certain propositions or who some of the people are who are running for election. They don’t get the pamphlets and mailers that the candidates send to the residents, making it a little hard for them. They just go off of what’s on the news, the little booklet that comes with the kit or, like Jermaine said, talking to their family and friends.”

