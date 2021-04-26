San Benito Free Library to hold resume writing workshop in Spanish

La biblioteca de San Benito tendra un taller en español sobre mejorar su cv de trabajo.

Information from the San Benito County Free Library/ Information proveida por la bibliotheca gratuita del Condado de San Benito

The San Benito County Free Library will host a live workshop with an EDD representative via Zoom on improving job resumes. The workshop will take place on April 30 at 3 p.m. The workshop will be in Spanish.

Advance registration is required. To register, click here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For more information and to sign up and our visit

https://sbcfl.org/news-events/library-resources-events/

or call 831-636-4107

San Benito County Free Library los invita cordialmente a unirse el 30 de Abril a las 3 p.m. con un representante de EDD para un taller en vivo a través de Zoom en los pasos vitales que puede tomar para hacer su cv de trabajo de primera categoría. El taller sera en español.

Para obtener más información visite el enlace

https://sbcfl.org/news-events/library-resources-events/

o llame al 831-636-4107

Se requiere inscripción anticipada. Para registrarse, haga clic aquí.

Después de registrarse, recibirá un correo electrónico de confirmación que contiene información sobre cómo unirse a la reunión