San Benito Gives Community Auction goes online

Information provided by the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

The Community Foundation is hosting a countywide online auction to benefit participating nonprofits in San Benito County. The auction, called the San Benito Gives Community Auction, will take place on Nov. 13 through Nov. 17.

According to a recent release, each participating nonprofit will secure auction items to offer on their page at the auction website. A buyer can register on the auction website at https://givesanbenito.org/ and then search for items by organization or auction item type.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of nonprofits have had to cancel or scale back their traditional fundraisers, the release said. This is an opportunity for people to support San Benito County organizations, and the Community Foundation has purchased the software for this event and will provide all administrative services free of charge to the nonprofits.

Organizations interested in participating in this event should contact the Community Foundation for San Benito County: email at BWeatherly@givesanbenito.org, or by calling (831) 630-1924.

Additionally, there is an application that nonprofits can submit to confirm their participation.

Deadline for participation is Aug. 28.