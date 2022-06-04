San Benito Health Care District appoints Don Winn Zone 4 representative

Winn replaces Mary Casillas who resigned in April.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital



Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced in a June 3 news release, Don Winn was unanimously appointed to the San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors, representing Zone 4, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Zone 4 vacancy resulted from the Health Care District Board accepting the resignation of Director, Mary Casillas, effective April 18, 2022. Ms. Casillas resigned from the elected, volunteer District Board of Director position to accept the role of Chief Operations Officer for Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The District Board voted to fill the Zone 4 seat vacancy by appointment. A 15-day public posting of the vacancy was announced to secure public interest and receive applications.

Don Winn has been active in the insurance industry since 1982, with a focus on Food and Agribusiness. Winn served two 3-year terms on the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. “I have always been an advocate for the (Hospital) District,” said Winn.

“On behalf of my elected colleagues, we were pleased to select Don to complete the Zone 4 term,” Jeri Hernandez, Chairwoman, San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors. “We know his passion for Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and his commitment to ensuring we fulfill our Mission to be a responsive and comprehensive Healthcare resource for our community.”

San Benito Health Care District is governed by a five-member Board of Directors. Their Board Meetings are held the fourth Thursday of each month beginning at 5:00 p.m. Agendas, minutes and required postings are found online, https://www.hazelhawkins.com/ about-us/in-the-news

Collectively the Board makes policy decisions regarding District strategic and operating activities. The Board is accountable for the overall organization and is responsible for selecting and overseeing the Chief Executive Officer.